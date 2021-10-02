And Saturday October 2 is set to be a washout, according to the Met Office.

After a cloudy start to the day, heavy showers are set to batter the city by 1pm.

The downpours will continue until at least 8pm, making for a rather wet and dreary day in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been a wet and windy start to October in Leeds

Temperatures will see highs of 12C, dropping to 9C overnight.

But how does the weather look for the rest of the week?

Here is the full range Met Office forecast for Leeds:

There will be sunshine and showers on Sunday and Monday, heavy and perhaps thundery at times.

It will be windy and feeling cool, despite temperatures of around 15C.

Further wet and windy weather is likely to arrive from the south on Tuesday.

The Met Office's long range forecast, which looks from Wednesday onwards to October 10, says: "Confidence in this period is low.

"Turning more widely unsettled across the UK, with wettest and windiest conditions remaining to the north and the northwest. D

"Drier conditions still possible at times most likely in the south and southeast. During more settled conditions frost and fog may become more prevalent overnight.

"Through this period temperatures will remain near or above average."