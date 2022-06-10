After a rainy end to the week, the weekend is set to bring sunny spells and warm weather.

Here is the full weather forecast for this weekend from the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a rainy end to the week, the weekend is set to bring sunny spells and warm weather.

Friday:

A bright day but turning windy through Friday with sunny spells. Perhaps an isolated shower over high ground. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Saturday:

Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime. The showers are expected to quickly pass allowing for a lovely end to the day. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Sunday:

Mostly sunny and expected to remain dry with only a five per cent chance of rain. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Next week: