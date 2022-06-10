Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Warm weather and sunshine predicted with highs of 22 degrees this weekend

The Met Office is predicting a warm and sunny end to the week, perfect weather to make the most of the weekend.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:45 am

After a rainy end to the week, the weekend is set to bring sunny spells and warm weather.

Here is the full weather forecast for this weekend from the Met Office.

Friday:

A bright day but turning windy through Friday with sunny spells. Perhaps an isolated shower over high ground. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Saturday:

Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime. The showers are expected to quickly pass allowing for a lovely end to the day. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Sunday:

Mostly sunny and expected to remain dry with only a five per cent chance of rain. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Next week:

Into next week and the weather is expected to remain mostly dry with sunny intervals. Patches of rain with temperatures trending close to average.

