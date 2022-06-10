After a rainy end to the week, the weekend is set to bring sunny spells and warm weather.
Here is the full weather forecast for this weekend from the Met Office.
Friday:
A bright day but turning windy through Friday with sunny spells. Perhaps an isolated shower over high ground. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Saturday:
Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime. The showers are expected to quickly pass allowing for a lovely end to the day. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
Sunday:
Mostly sunny and expected to remain dry with only a five per cent chance of rain. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Next week:
Into next week and the weather is expected to remain mostly dry with sunny intervals. Patches of rain with temperatures trending close to average.