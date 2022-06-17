Experts have warned it will be Britain's "first properly hot summer's day" of the year so far.
The hot spell in parts of Britain is set to build to a “crescendo” as temperatures are expected to soar to 34 °C in south-east England.
Temperatures between 27-30 °C are expected across most of England and Wales.
The warm flow of weather is coming from Spain and Portugal, where daytime temperatures have exceeded 40 °C in southern Spain.
Here's is today's Met Office hour by hour Leeds forecast.
6am: Cloudy - 19 °C.
7am: Cloudy - 19 °C.
8am: Cloudy - 20 °C.
9am: Cloudy - 22 °C.
10am: Sunny intervals - 24 °C.
11am: Sunny intervals - 25 °C.
12pm: Sunny - 26 °C.
1pm: Sunny - 27 °C.
2pm: Sunny - 28 °C.
3pm: Sunny - 27 °C.
4pm: Sunny - 26 °C.
5pm: Sunny - 25 °C.
6pm: Sunny intervals - 22 °C.
7pm: Sunny intervals - 21 °C.
8pm: Sunny intervals - 20 °C.
9pm: Cloudy - 19 °C.
10pm: Cloudy - 18 °C.
11pm: Cloudy - 17 °C.
Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: “During periods of hot weather it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.
“Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat.”