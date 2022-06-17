Experts have warned it will be Britain's "first properly hot summer's day" of the year so far.

The hot spell in parts of Britain is set to build to a “crescendo” as temperatures are expected to soar to 34 °C in south-east England.

Temperatures between 27-30 °C are expected across most of England and Wales.

The warm flow of weather is coming from Spain and Portugal, where daytime temperatures have exceeded 40 °C in southern Spain.

Here's is today's Met Office hour by hour Leeds forecast.

6am: Cloudy - 19 °C.

7am: Cloudy - 19 °C.

8am: Cloudy - 20 °C.

9am: Cloudy - 22 °C.

10am: Sunny intervals - 24 °C.

11am: Sunny intervals - 25 °C.

12pm: Sunny - 26 °C.

1pm: Sunny - 27 °C.

2pm: Sunny - 28 °C.

3pm: Sunny - 27 °C.

4pm: Sunny - 26 °C.

5pm: Sunny - 25 °C.

6pm: Sunny intervals - 22 °C.

7pm: Sunny intervals - 21 °C.

8pm: Sunny intervals - 20 °C.

9pm: Cloudy - 19 °C.

10pm: Cloudy - 18 °C.

11pm: Cloudy - 17 °C.

Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: “During periods of hot weather it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.