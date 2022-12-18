Leeds wakes up to freezing fog and a day of mixed weather this Sunday (December 18) as the Met Office has an Amber weather warning in place. As the day progresses, there is a chance that the first snow of the season will fall on the city.

An Amber weather warning for ice can lead to dangerous driving conditions, leading to traffic collisions and longer travel times. Injuries from slips and falls on icy patches can lead to serious injury and even death, according to the Met Office.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “While the northerly airflow and cold conditions that have dominated our weather in recent days are coming to a close, there’s a potent mix of wintery hazards on Sunday which has resulted in several warnings being issued. As this milder air from the south moves north, there’s a continued chance of snow, even to low levels, in the north of the UK.

“Freezing rain, which is a relatively rare phenomenon in the UK, is likely to impact areas near the Pennines and could result in some power interruptions and travel disruptions. Within the Amber warning area , freezing rain could lead to the build up of 2-3mm of ice on untreated surfaces, which is likely to cause treacherous travel conditions and road closures.”

But as the weekend comes to a close, milder weather conditions will reach Leeds. In fact, temperatures are expected to reach around 13C on Monday, December 19.

Met Office weather forecast for Leeds and Yorkshire

A morning with freezing fog greets Leeds this Sunday morning, before clearing up to make way for increased wind and cloud. An amber weather warning is in place from 9am to 8pm, with sleet, snow and freezing rain forming icy patches with risks of power cuts and injury.

Any snow is looking to clear up by the evening as heavy rain makes its way northeastward overnight. Temperature around -2C.

An Amber weather warning is in place in Leeds before the weather gets radically milder on Monday.

Monday (December 19) sees a rather dramatic shift in weather compared to the last week as temperatures are looking to reach 13C. A rather windy day with some outbreaks of rain and some sunny spells across the region.

