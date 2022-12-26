The yellow warning – which means there is a higher risk of injuries or accidents – comes into effect from 6pm on Boxing Day and lasts through until 10am on Tuesday December 27. It covers more than 35 local authority areas in the north of England and Scotland, including West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

The Met Office said: “Wintry showers will continue through this evening but as skies clear, patchy ice is expected to develop on some untreated surfaces. Cloud and rain will arrive from the west through Tuesday morning with temperatures starting to rise. Any snow will be reserved for higher ground with patchy and temporary accumulations of 1-2cm above around 300 to 400 metres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says people can probably expect some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to a greater chance of injuries or accidents. Patchy snow on higher routes, both from wintry showers this evening, and also on leading edge of rain early on Tuesday, making for somewhat difficult driving conditions.