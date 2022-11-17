Motorists in Leeds are being warned of the dangers of driving in bad conditions after a yellow weather warning was put in place for the city. The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain today (Thursday November 17) and tomorrow, with persistent rain expected in some places.

A yellow weather warning also means that some areas in Leeds are at risk of flooding. The Met Office states that low pressure is gradually moving north over the next couple of days, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds at times.

The wet weather is expected to affect Yorkshire and the North East, with spray and flooding on roads expected to make journey times longer. Other areas of the UK have been issued with an amber warning as the weather worsens.

Met Office forecast as yellow warning is issued in Leeds

The Met Office predicts persistent heavy rain, with cold temperatures and wind.

Today:

Cloudy, with persistent rain, heavy at times, throughout much of the day. A windy day, locally gusty at times, especially over exposed hills and coastal areas. Feeling rather cold under the persistent rain. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

Similar conditions overnight, with further persistent rain, heavy at times, especially over windward hills, such as the Pennines. Windy, locally gusty at times, especially in coastal areas. A mild night. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Friday:

Staying unsettled on Friday, with persistent rain, heavy at times, especially during the morning. Rain easing and turning more showery through the day, before clearing by evening. Less windy. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

A chilly start Saturday, before clouds and outbreaks of rain edge in from the North Sea. Rain gradually cleared east on Sunday. A chilly start on Monday, with further rain arriving later.

The Met Office has issued a yellow flood warning in Leeds

National Highways has produced online guidance on its website for handling different weather conditions when the weather gets colder to keep road users as safe as possible on its motorways and A-roads. While rain is frequent throughout the year, it is particularly common over the autumn and winter months, with the possibility of floods, slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility for drivers. As the nights draw in earlier, driving in the dark and wet weather can be a cause for concern.

National Highways tips for driving in bad weather

Keep other road users in mind

Don’t drive through flood water

Don’t drive through flood water: there could be hidden hazards, and it may be deeper than it looks.

If it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down

Use dipped headlights, especially if visibility is seriously reduced

The roads will be more slippery than usual, so give yourself more time to react - increase the gap between you and the vehicle in front to at least four seconds

Look out for standing water - adjust your driving before and after encountering any

Always keep your eyes on the road - spray from other vehicles can suddenly reduce your visibility

Visibility affects others too, so anticipate their actions and be prepared

During thunderstorms, sudden winds can unsettle vehicles - keep your speed down and give other road users more room

Advice on aquaplaning

During heavy rain, your vehicle can aquaplane, which can cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Aquaplaning happens when there is a layer of water between the tyre on your vehicle and the road. This reduces the tyre’s grip on the road, reduces traction and can cause you to skid.

Signs your vehicle may be aquaplaning

When driving on a wet road you might:

hear your engine suddenly become louder

see or feel the engine revs increase

feel the steering become ‘light’

experience the back end of the car drifting from side to side – known as ‘fishtailing’

What to do if your vehicle aquaplanes

If your vehicle starts aquaplaning, it is important not to panic.

