The skies over Leeds will once again be lit up by amazing astronomical phenomena this week as the Leonid Meteor Shower is predicted to reach its peak and be most visible in the UK. And now, people all over the city must keep an eye out for the shower as it sparkles over them.

According to the Royal Museum Greenwich , the Leonid Meteor Shower is associated with the Comet Tempel-Tuttle. The radiant of the shower (the point where the meteors seem to stream from) is at the head or ‘sickle’ of the constellation Leo the Lion, hence the name.

It added: “As the comet follows its path around the sun, it leaves a path of tiny debris. The cometary debris enters our planet’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometres per second, vaporising and causing the streaks of light we call meteors.”

Royal Museum Greenwich said about every 33 years, during the period of Comet Tempel-Tuttle), the Leonids produce meteor ‘storms’ when hundreds or even thousands of shooting stars can be seen. Such storms were seen in 1799, 1833, 1866, 1966 and 1999-2001, but the expected 1899 and 1933 storms were ‘disappointing’.

However, the storm in 1833 was ‘particularly spectacular, said the observatory centre, adding that an estimated 100,000 meteors per hour were recorded in the sky. Meanwhile, the 1999-2001 storms produced about 3000 per hour. Here’s everything you need to know about how you can catch a glimpse of the display in Leeds.

When will the Leonid Meteor Shower peak in Leeds?

The usual limits of the shower are from November 6 to November 30. The Leonid Meteor shower is set to peak this year from November 17 to November 18 between midnight and dawn, and at its peak rate will reach 10 meteors an hour.

The Royal Museum Greenwich describes the shower as "fast bright meteors” with fine trains behind them, so keep a watch out for these lights. At velocities of up to 70 kilometres per second, cometary debris will hit our planet’s atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most regions in the UK should be able to observe the Leonid Meteor Shower if the skies are clear. To get the finest views of the event, pick a safe position away from street lights and other sources of light pollution.

According to the Royal Museum Greenwich , meteors will be visible from all areas of the sky, so choose a wide area where you can search the night sky with your naked eye. If you trace the courses of the meteors, you will notice that they appear to originate from the constellation of Leo, so you may have the best luck staring in that direction.

What will the weather be like in Leeds?

Advertisement Hide Ad

While you don’t need any special equipment, preparing ahead of time is always a good idea by first checking the weather forecast to see the clearest skies. According to the Met Office , Leeds will experience unsettled conditions this week, with spells of rain interspersed with clearer and more showery interludes.