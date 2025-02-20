Leeds braces for wet and windy weekend as Met Office issues fresh weather warnings across Yorkshire and UK
A yellow wind warning will be in effect from 6am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday (February 23), covering most of the UK, except for southern and eastern England.
A meteorologist from the Met Office stated: "Southerly to south-westerly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late in the morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50 to 60 mph, and possibly reaching up to 70 mph in exposed areas along Irish Sea coastlines, the Scottish Islands, and other high ground further inland.
“Rain will accompany these strong winds, creating very poor weather conditions, especially on the roads.
“Winds will then ease from the southwest to the northeast of the warning area throughout the afternoon and early evening."
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.
In Leeds, wind gusts are expected to reach up to 48 mph during the day, accompanied by periods of heavy rain.
Temperatures are forecasted to remain between 6°C and 11°C, with a chilly morning giving way to a milder afternoon and evening.
Due to the stronger gusts, the Met Office has warned that delays may occur in travel, affecting road, rail, air, and ferry services, as well as bus and train operations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.