Leeds weekend weather: Rain, cloud and sunny spells all feature in forecast
The weather plays a huge part in our plans for the weekend.
So what can Leeds expect weather-wise on Saturday and Sunday?
Saturday will be cloudy and breezy with rain developing from the north in the afternoon. Clearing and turning breezy and cooler later. Top temperatures of 12 degrees.
Sunday will be a breezy and chilly day but it should be dry and bright with plenty of sunshine, the best of which will be from 8am until 3pm. (perfect for a walk!)
Monday will see a bright start to the day with extensive sunshine, but cloud is expected to build in from the north-west later in the afternoon, but it should remain dry. It will turn milder and winds will ease. Tuesday looks to continue mostly cloudy and dry throughout the day.
