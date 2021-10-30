Leeds weekend weather: 'Heavy rain' set to hit city with 'some sunny spells'

On Saturday, the weather is expected to be cloudy but breezy until lunchtime.

Heavy rain will clear eastwards towards the afternoon, the Met Office said.

A maximum temperature of 13 degrees is expected on Saturday.

The weekend is set to bring contrasting weather to Leeds - with heavy rain subsiding for brighter spells. cc SWNS

Sunrise is at 8am and sunset at 5.39pm on Saturday.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to be "below average" with successive bouts of "wet and windy" weather.

Saturday weather forecast Met Office:

Cloudy, breezy and wet until around lunchtime, the rain perhaps turning heavy briefly before clearing eastwards during the afternoon. Drier and brighter later, with some sunny spells and isolated showers. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Successive bouts of wet and windy weather making progress eastwards leading to temperatures below average. Some sunny spells are also likely, these probably more commonplace into the new working week.