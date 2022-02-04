Temperatures are set to peak at just 7 degrees on Saturday as rain hits the city.

Blustery wintry showers are also possible, the Met Office said.

Leeds is set for a wet weekend - with heavy rain and clouds expected across both Saturday and Sunday.

Some hill snow is expected on Sunday in Yorkshire.

However, temperatures are set to increase on Monday with a mild week in store.

The full forecast for the weekend in Leeds from the Met Office is as follows:

Friday:

Cloud soon clearing to brighter, colder conditions, with sunshine and isolated showers, with the cold accentuated by the wind. A little sleet, snow and hail are possible, mainly affecting hills. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Changeable and rather windy through this period, with gales at times. Blustery wintry showers are possible in colder interludes, perhaps with some hill snow Sunday. Monday perhaps brightest.