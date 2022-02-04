Leeds weekend weather: Heavy rain and clouds due as temperatures drop
Leeds is set for a wet weekend - with heavy rain and clouds expected across both Saturday and Sunday.
Read More
Temperatures are set to peak at just 7 degrees on Saturday as rain hits the city.
Blustery wintry showers are also possible, the Met Office said.
Some hill snow is expected on Sunday in Yorkshire.
However, temperatures are set to increase on Monday with a mild week in store.
The full forecast for the weekend in Leeds from the Met Office is as follows:
Friday:
Cloud soon clearing to brighter, colder conditions, with sunshine and isolated showers, with the cold accentuated by the wind. A little sleet, snow and hail are possible, mainly affecting hills. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday:
Changeable and rather windy through this period, with gales at times. Blustery wintry showers are possible in colder interludes, perhaps with some hill snow Sunday. Monday perhaps brightest.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.