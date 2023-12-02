Leeds weekend weather forecast as freezing temperatures remain with weather warnings in place in Yorkshire
The first taste of winter this year is forecast to remain throughout the weekend as temperatures plunge below zero.
Leeds is set for another very cold, frosty morning today (Saturday December 2) with freezing fog lingering over the city in the early hours.
But as the fog slowly clears, Leeds will see a cold but mainly dry day with some sunny spells with temperatures reaching just above freezing with light winds.
Over night into Sunday (December 3), some snow is likely to fall in the early hours, which could lead to some disruption to traffic.
As we enter next week, days might turn a bit warmer but with more unsettled weather.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, covering mainly the Yorkshire coast, but not affecting Leeds.
Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast:
Saturday, December 2
- 6am – mist – -3C
- 7am – mist– -3C
- 8am – mist – -4C
- 9am – mist – -3C
- 10am – clear day– -2C
- 11am – clear day – -1C
- noon – clear day – 0C
- 1pm – sunny intervals – 1C
- 2pm – sunny intervals – 1C
- 3pm – sunny intervals – 1C
- 4pm – partly cloudy – 0C
- 5pm – partly cloudy – -1C
- 6pm – partly cloudy – -1C
- 7pm – partly cloudy – -1C
- 8pm – partly cloudy – -1C
- 9pm – partly cloudy – -1C
- 10pm – partly cloudy – -1C
- 11pm – partly cloudy – -1C
Sunday, December 3
- Midnight – partly cloudy – -1C
- 1am – partly cloudy – -1C
- 2am – partly cloudy – -1C
- 3am – partly cloudy – -1C
- 4am – partly cloudy – -1C
- 5am – partly cloudy – -1C
- 6am – light cloud– -1C
- 7am – light cloud – -1C
- 8am – light cloud – -2C
- 9am – light cloud – -1C
- 10am – light cloud– -0C
- 11am – light cloud – -0C
- noon – light cloud – 1C
- 1pm – light cloud – 1C
- 2pm – light cloud – 1C
- 3pm – light cloud – 1C
- 4pm – light cloud – 1C
- 5pm – light cloud – -1C
- 6pm – light cloud – -1C
- 7pm – light cloud – -0C
- 8pm – light cloud – -0C
- 9pm – light cloud – -0C
- 10pm – sleet – 0C
- 11pm – sleet – 0C
Forecast courtesy of BBC Weather.