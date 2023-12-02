The first taste of winter this year is forecast to remain throughout the weekend as temperatures plunge below zero.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds is set for another very cold, frosty morning today (Saturday December 2) with freezing fog lingering over the city in the early hours.

But as the fog slowly clears, Leeds will see a cold but mainly dry day with some sunny spells with temperatures reaching just above freezing with light winds.

The cold weather are set to continue over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over night into Sunday (December 3), some snow is likely to fall in the early hours, which could lead to some disruption to traffic.

As we enter next week, days might turn a bit warmer but with more unsettled weather.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, covering mainly the Yorkshire coast, but not affecting Leeds.

Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast:

Saturday, December 2

6am – mist – -3C

7am – mist– -3C

8am – mist – -4C

9am – mist – -3C

10am – clear day– -2C

11am – clear day – -1C

noon – clear day – 0C

1pm – sunny intervals – 1C

2pm – sunny intervals – 1C

3pm – sunny intervals – 1C

4pm – partly cloudy – 0C

5pm – partly cloudy – -1C

6pm – partly cloudy – -1C

7pm – partly cloudy – -1C

8pm – partly cloudy – -1C

9pm – partly cloudy – -1C

10pm – partly cloudy – -1C

11pm – partly cloudy – -1C

Sunday, December 3

Midnight – partly cloudy – -1C

1am – partly cloudy – -1C

2am – partly cloudy – -1C

3am – partly cloudy – -1C

4am – partly cloudy – -1C

5am – partly cloudy – -1C

6am – light cloud– -1C

7am – light cloud – -1C

8am – light cloud – -2C

9am – light cloud – -1C

10am – light cloud– -0C

11am – light cloud – -0C

noon – light cloud – 1C

1pm – light cloud – 1C

2pm – light cloud – 1C

3pm – light cloud – 1C

4pm – light cloud – 1C

5pm – light cloud – -1C

6pm – light cloud – -1C

7pm – light cloud – -0C

8pm – light cloud – -0C

9pm – light cloud – -0C

10pm – sleet – 0C

11pm – sleet – 0C