Leeds weekend weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain expected in the city

According to the Met Office, Friday will be a windy day with rain showers.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 12 degrees on Friday.

On Saturday, there will be light rain and drizzle.

A mixed forecast for Leeds this weekend will see cloudy and wet conditions for the majority of Saturday and Sunday. cc Bruce Rollinson

It will also be misty over high ground with some fog, the Met Office said.

Friday forecast:

A windy day on Friday, and starting largely cloudy with occasional outbreaks of rain through the day. Some drier, brighter weather at times during the afternoon especially across eastern areas. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Metro weather forecast for Saturday to Monday:

Winds easing Friday night then cloudy for most of the period with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle Sunday and perhaps during Monday. Misty over higher ground with some fog.