Leeds weekend weather: Chilly, overcast and dry with specks of sunshine predicted
Temperatures have plummeted over the last few days - and it's unlikely to get better any time soon...
Friday is set to be a nippy one in Leeds, with temperatures barely creeping over five degrees Celsius all day according to the Met Office.
Although the weather is set to be mainly overcast, Leeds is at least expected to enjoy a reasonably dry start to the day, with showers unlikely until at least lunchtime.
Another dry evening is expected, with temperatures keeping just above freezing, before a sunny start to Saturday.
Skies are set to cloud over later in the day, with highs of around seven degrees expected, with little chance of rain.
Temperatures are again expected to climb on a breezy, overcast Monday, with highs of 12 degrees.