Leeds weekend weather: Chilly, overcast and dry with specks of sunshine predicted

Friday is set to be a nippy one in Leeds, with temperatures barely creeping over five degrees Celsius all day according to the Met Office.

Although the weather is set to be mainly overcast, Leeds is at least expected to enjoy a reasonably dry start to the day, with showers unlikely until at least lunchtime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds weekend weather forecast.

Another dry evening is expected, with temperatures keeping just above freezing, before a sunny start to Saturday.

Skies are set to cloud over later in the day, with highs of around seven degrees expected, with little chance of rain.