The warm flow of weather is coming from Spain and Portugal, where daytime temperatures have exceeded 40 °C in southern Spain.

However, how is the rest of the weekend looking?

Here is the forecast for Leeds this weekend according to the Met Office:

Leeds weekend weather: Blazing temperatures expected on Friday - here is what is ahead

FRIDAY:

'Cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime'

Highs of 28 degrees at midday

Very high pollen levels

Sunrise: 4.34am

Sunset: 9.40pm

Full forecast:

Widely very warm with long periods of strong sunshine, hazy at times. Cloud gradually sinking south across the region from mid-afternoon, thickening and lowering with outbreaks of showery rain possible by the evening. Winds strengthening through the day. Maximum temperature 29 °C.

SATURDAY:

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Highs of 18 degrees at midday

High pollen levels

Sunrise: 4.34am

Sunset: 9.40pm

Full forecast:

Cloudy across much of the region, with rain turning persistent and perhaps heavy and thundery at times. Dry and bright spells for some, mainly further north. Temperatures much cooler. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

SUNDAY:

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Highs of 19 degrees at midday

High pollen levels

Sunrise: 4.34am

Sunset: 9.40pm

Full forecast: