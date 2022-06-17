Leeds weekend weather: Blazing temperatures expected on Friday - here is what is ahead

The warm flow of weather is coming from Spain and Portugal, where daytime temperatures have exceeded 40 °C in southern Spain.
However, how is the rest of the weekend looking?
Here is the forecast for Leeds this weekend according to the Met Office:
FRIDAY:
'Cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime'
Highs of 28 degrees at midday
Very high pollen levels
Sunrise: 4.34am
Sunset: 9.40pm
Full forecast:
Widely very warm with long periods of strong sunshine, hazy at times. Cloud gradually sinking south across the region from mid-afternoon, thickening and lowering with outbreaks of showery rain possible by the evening. Winds strengthening through the day. Maximum temperature 29 °C.
SATURDAY:
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Highs of 18 degrees at midday
High pollen levels
Sunrise: 4.34am
Sunset: 9.40pm
Full forecast:
Cloudy across much of the region, with rain turning persistent and perhaps heavy and thundery at times. Dry and bright spells for some, mainly further north. Temperatures much cooler. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
SUNDAY:
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Highs of 19 degrees at midday
High pollen levels
Sunrise: 4.34am
Sunset: 9.40pm
Full forecast:
Rain clearing Sunday morning. The outlook then largely dry with sunny spells. Chance of rain or showers at times, especially in the north.