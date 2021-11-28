Leeds weather: Your city shivers in the aftermath of Storm Arwen

Runners at Roundhay Park as Storm Arwen blew in. PIC: SWNS

And this afternoon will see further clouds move in from the north and a little rain, sleet and snow will develop. A cold afternoon with a gentle northwest breeze.

Top temperatures are just two degrees.

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until mid-morning in the north of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has warned of a risk of "wintry showers and icy stretches".

Temperatures were expected to struggle to get above freezing in some parts, with -1C forecast in Manchester and Newcastle.

The cold spell comes after three people were killed when trees were blown over in strong winds as Storm Arwen hit on Friday.

Gusts of almost 100mph also saw transport disrupted, power cuts and damage to buildings, while heavy snow saw lorries get stuck and ploughs being used in a number of areas.

Summing up the damage caused by the first named storm of the season, the Met Office said the strong winds and a mixture of rain, sleet and snow led to "powercuts, transport disruption, trees fell, there were large coastal waves and blizzards affected some hills."

*************************