However, is the hot weather due to continue this week in the city?

Here is what the Met Office thinks:

Monday:

Leeds weather: Will the hot temperatures continue in the city this week - Met Office

Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning

Highs of 18

Lows of 11

Sunrise 4.37am

Sunset 9.41pm

Tuesday:

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunch time

Highs of 20

Lows of 14

Sunrise 4.37am

Sunset 9.41pm

Wednesday:

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning

Highs of 20

Lows of 12

Sunrise 4.38am

Sunset 9.41pm

Thursday:

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunch time

Highs of 19

Lows of 11

Sunrise 4.39am

Sunset 9.41pm

Friday:

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunch time

Highs of 19

Lows of 13

Sunrise 4.39am

Sunset 9.40pm

____

