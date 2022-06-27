Leeds weather: Will the hot temperatures continue in the city this week - Met Office

However, is the hot weather due to continue this week in the city?
Here is what the Met Office thinks:
Tuesday:
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunch time
Highs of 20
Lows of 14
Sunrise 4.37am
Sunset 9.41pm
Wednesday:
Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning
Highs of 20
Lows of 12
Sunrise 4.38am
Sunset 9.41pm
Thursday:
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunch time
Highs of 19
Lows of 11
Sunrise 4.39am
Sunset 9.41pm
Friday:
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunch time
Highs of 19
Lows of 13
Sunrise 4.39am
Sunset 9.40pm
Monday:
A band of showery rain will push east across the region during the morning. Sunny spells developing by mid-afternoon as showers becoming increasingly isolated. Feeling cooler. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:
Fine and dry for much of Tuesday, before outbreaks of rain arrive from the west late on. A mix of sunshine and scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures near normal.