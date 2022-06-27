Leeds weather: Will the hot temperatures continue in the city this week - Met Office

Temperatures have soared over the last week, with many people taking advantage of the hot weather over the weekend by visiting attractions across Leeds.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 27th June 2022, 11:45 am

However, is the hot weather due to continue this week in the city?

Here is what the Met Office thinks:

Monday:

Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning

Highs of 18

Lows of 11

Sunrise 4.37am

Sunset 9.41pm

Tuesday:

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunch time

Highs of 20

Lows of 14

Sunrise 4.37am

Sunset 9.41pm

Wednesday:

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning

Highs of 20

Lows of 12

Sunrise 4.38am

Sunset 9.41pm

Thursday:

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunch time

Highs of 19

Lows of 11

Sunrise 4.39am

Sunset 9.41pm

Friday:

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunch time

Highs of 19

Lows of 13

Sunrise 4.39am

Sunset 9.40pm

A band of showery rain will push east across the region during the morning. Sunny spells developing by mid-afternoon as showers becoming increasingly isolated. Feeling cooler. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Fine and dry for much of Tuesday, before outbreaks of rain arrive from the west late on. A mix of sunshine and scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures near normal.

