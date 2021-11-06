Leeds weather: Will it rain on Sunday? - Met Office forecast

Thankfully, it is expected to be "dry and sunny" in Leeds on Sunday (November 7).

High winds are expected across the city - especially in the hills - but these will ease later in the day.

A maximum temperature of 11 degrees is expected.

Sunrise is at 7.17am and sunset at 4.22pm.

No weather warnings are in place for the city on Sunday.

Full Met Office forecast for Sunday:

Dry and sunny, although patchy cloud at times in the west. Very blustery for a time, with gales possible across hills, easing later in the day. Maximum temperature 11 °C.