Leeds weather: When will it stop raining today? - Met Office

It is another wet and windy day in Leeds today.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 1st November 2021, 8:19 am
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 8:20 am
However, the deluge is expected to stop by around 6pm according to the Met Office.

There is at least a 40% chance of rain for every hour until 6pm but this should subside for a calmer evening according to the forecast.

Sunset is at 4.33pm.

The full Met Office weather forecast for Leeds today is:

Windy, with early rain followed by showers, and gales possible across the hills. After a cloudy start sunny spells are likely, although feeling rather cold, especially in the brisk winds. Showers becoming mainly confined to western parts by the evening. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

