Leeds weather: When will it stop raining today? - Met Office
It is another wet and windy day in Leeds today.
However, the deluge is expected to stop by around 6pm according to the Met Office.
There is at least a 40% chance of rain for every hour until 6pm but this should subside for a calmer evening according to the forecast.
Sunset is at 4.33pm.
The full Met Office weather forecast for Leeds today is:
Windy, with early rain followed by showers, and gales possible across the hills. After a cloudy start sunny spells are likely, although feeling rather cold, especially in the brisk winds. Showers becoming mainly confined to western parts by the evening. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.