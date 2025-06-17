Temperatures are set to be at their hottest this year as Leeds and the entirety of the UK gets set for a heatwave to hit.

Sunbathers can expect temperatures to build as the week progresses and reach peaks of over 30°C at the weekend.

The Met Office predicts that in Leeds temperatures will be persistently high throughout the week, with highs of 22°C expected in the early afternoon today (Tuesday).

Temperatures are set to soar in Leeds as the week progresses | National World

From 2pm it is set to gradually dip as the day goes on and will be around 15°C through the night and into Wednesday.

It will be partly cloudy today but then will clear up from tomorrow, with highs of 22°C in the afternoon and clear, sunny skies throughout the day.

On Thursday it’s set to be bright and sunny again, with highs of 27°C in the afternoon, and then it is set to creep up even higher on Friday and Saturday, when temperatures are expected to reach 29°C.

Heatwave conditions in Leeds are met when there are three consecutive days of temperatures of over 25°C, which would be met if the prediction is correct.

The Met Office also warns that there are high levels of pollen throughout the week and “very high” levels on Saturday, when temperatures are set to exceed 30°C in some parts of the UK.

Matthew Lehnert is a Met Office Chief Meteorologist. He said: “An area of high pressure over southern England will build across a larger part of the UK through midweek. Ahead of this, wet and windy weather will affect the far northwest later today and into Tuesday morning. It will remain very warm across parts of the south and east.”