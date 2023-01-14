A level two alert is in place in Leeds and across Yorkshire from Sunday at 6pm to Thursday at 9am, with forecasters warning of health risks to vulnerable patients and disruption to the delivery of services. Northerly winds will develop through Sunday and into Monday, bringing colder air across much of the country.

The Weather Channel forecasts snow showers in Leeds next week and the AA is warning drivers to take extra care when travelling.

Sean Sidley, AA’s patrol of the year, said: “If you do need to travel, reduce your speed to account for the conditions and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles. Allow extra time, as it’s likely your journey will take longer than usual, and ensure you have plenty of fuel or electrical charge if driving an electric vehicle.

Snow showers are forecast in Leeds next week (Photo: @BobPetUK)

“Before setting off, check the condition of your tyres (including the spare). It’s important to fully de-ice the car which includes clearing snow from the windows, lights and roof so you can see and be seen.

“It’s also worth having winter essentials in the car such as warm, waterproof layers, a shovel, a torch, and a flask of hot drink. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged and download the AA app and what3words to help us get to you faster if the worst should happen.”

Here is the full Weather Channel forecast for Leeds next week

Monday – Partly cloudy, with daytime temperatures of 2C dropping to -4C overnight. Hard freeze is expected.

Tuesday – Partly cloudy, with daytime temperatures of 2C dropping to -3C overnight. Hard freeze is expected.

Wednesday – Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Temperatures of 4C dropping to -1C overnight.

Thursday – Snow showers developing again in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures of 4C, dropping to -1C overnight.

Friday – A mix of rain and snow showers, with daytime temperatures of 7C dropping to 3C overnight.

Saturday – Light rain. Highs of 8C during the day, dropping to 4C overnight.