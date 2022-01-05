The warning is set to come into force between 8pm on Thursday and 11am on Friday.

Frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning, the warning states.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow and ice with longer journey times by road, bus and train services expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A snow and ice warning has been issued

Some brief power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may also occur due to the weather, the Met Office said.

The picture looks clearer on Wednesday however, with sunny spells expected throughout the day.

However, temperatures are likely to reach a maximum of just 3 degrees.

Weather forecast for Leeds on Wednesday - Met Office:

A bright and frosty morning across the region. Feeling cold with a brisk northerly wind, very windy near the coast where there may also be some wintry showers. Maximum temperature 3 °C.