Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow, as temperatures are set to plummet after a mild weekend.

Temperatures will drop below freezing in some parts of the city on Wednesday night, before the snow alert comes into force from 3am on Thursday to 3am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some travel disruption is expected during this period due to snowfall, the Met Office warns. There is a small chance of power cuts, with other services such as mobile phone coverage affected.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in Leeds (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

There is also a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off and of travel delays to roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers.

Here is the full forecast for the week according to the Weather Channel.

Monday

Night: Light rain developing late. Low 10°C. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tuesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day: Rain. High 11°C. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around 6 mm. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Night: Periods of light rain early. Low 1°C. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Wednesday

Day: Mostly cloudy. Turning colder. High 6°C. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Night: Light snow late. Low -1°C. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than 2 cm.

Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day: Snow. High 1°C. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall of 7-12 cm. Night: A mix of rain and snow. Low 0°C. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall of 3-7 cm.

Friday

Day: A mix of rain and snow. Cold. High 6°C. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Night: A mix of rain and snow showers. Low 2°C. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.

Saturday

Day: A mix of rain and snow showers. Cold. High 6°C. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Night: A mix of rain and snow showers. Low 2°C. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.

Sunday

Day: A mix of rain and snow showers. High 5°C. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.