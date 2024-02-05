Leeds weather: Exactly when heavy snow is forecast this week as Met Office issues warning
Heavy snowfall is forecast in Leeds this week - with up to 12cm expected.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow, as temperatures are set to plummet after a mild weekend.
Temperatures will drop below freezing in some parts of the city on Wednesday night, before the snow alert comes into force from 3am on Thursday to 3am on Friday.
Some travel disruption is expected during this period due to snowfall, the Met Office warns. There is a small chance of power cuts, with other services such as mobile phone coverage affected.
There is also a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off and of travel delays to roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers.
Here is the full forecast for the week according to the Weather Channel.
Monday
Night: Light rain developing late. Low 10°C. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tuesday
Day: Rain. High 11°C. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around 6 mm. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Night: Periods of light rain early. Low 1°C. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wednesday
Day: Mostly cloudy. Turning colder. High 6°C. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Night: Light snow late. Low -1°C. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than 2 cm.
Thursday
Day: Snow. High 1°C. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall of 7-12 cm. Night: A mix of rain and snow. Low 0°C. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall of 3-7 cm.
Friday
Day: A mix of rain and snow. Cold. High 6°C. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Night: A mix of rain and snow showers. Low 2°C. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Saturday
Day: A mix of rain and snow showers. Cold. High 6°C. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Night: A mix of rain and snow showers. Low 2°C. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Sunday
Day: A mix of rain and snow showers. High 5°C. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Night: A mix of rain and snow showers. Low 1°C. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.