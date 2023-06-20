Leeds weather: When heavy rain will hit the city today as yellow thunderstorm warning issued in Yorkshire
Weather forecasts are predicting a wet Tuesday in Leeds as thunderstorm warnings are in place across Yorkshire and Humber.
After a week of scorching sun, Leeds saw a wet and at times thundery Monday yesterday (June 19). And according to the Met Office, it’s looking to remain that way today (Tuesday June 20).
A yellow weather warning has been issued across Yorkshire and Humber, but is currently not covering Leeds as it remains further towards the east.
It is however looking to be a rather wet and mostly cloudy day today as heavy rain is predicted until into the afternoon before easing up a little with some light rain into the evening.
Temperatures today are expected to peak at around 20°C.
Into the evening, it is likely to turn drier with some clear spells developing and a largely dry and quite warm night into Wednesday is likely with temperatures around 17°C.
Leeds hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday June 20:
- 11am: Heavy rain, 16°C
- Noon: Heavy rain, 16°C
- 1pm: Heavy rain, 17°C
- 2pm: Heavy rain, 17°C
- 3pm: Light rain, 17°C
- 4pm: Light rain, 18°C
- 5pm: Cloudy, 18°C
- 6pm: Cloudy, 19°C
- 7pm: Light shower, 20°C
- 8pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
- 9pm: Sunny, 19°C
- 10pm: Clear sky, 18°C
- 11pm: Clear sky, 17°C