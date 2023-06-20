Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Leeds weather: When heavy rain will hit the city today as yellow thunderstorm warning issued in Yorkshire

Weather forecasts are predicting a wet Tuesday in Leeds as thunderstorm warnings are in place across Yorkshire and Humber.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

After a week of scorching sun, Leeds saw a wet and at times thundery Monday yesterday (June 19). And according to the Met Office, it’s looking to remain that way today (Tuesday June 20).

A yellow weather warning has been issued across Yorkshire and Humber, but is currently not covering Leeds as it remains further towards the east. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is however looking to be a rather wet and mostly cloudy day today as heavy rain is predicted until into the afternoon before easing up a little with some light rain into the evening. 

Temperatures today are expected to peak at around 20°C.

Into the evening, it is likely to turn drier with some clear spells developing and a largely dry and quite warm night into Wednesday is likely with temperatures around 17°C.

Heavy rain is expected in Leeds on Tuesday. Photo: James HardistyHeavy rain is expected in Leeds on Tuesday. Photo: James Hardisty
Heavy rain is expected in Leeds on Tuesday. Photo: James Hardisty

Leeds hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday June 20:

  • 11am: Heavy rain, 16°C
  • Noon: Heavy rain, 16°C
  • 1pm: Heavy rain, 17°C
  • 2pm: Heavy rain, 17°C 
  • 3pm: Light rain, 17°C
  • 4pm: Light rain, 18°C
  • 5pm: Cloudy, 18°C
  • 6pm: Cloudy, 19°C
  • 7pm: Light shower, 20°C
  • 8pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • 9pm: Sunny, 19°C
  • 10pm: Clear sky, 18°C
  • 11pm: Clear sky, 17°C
Related topics:LeedsYorkshireMet OfficeHumber