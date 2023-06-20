After a week of scorching sun, Leeds saw a wet and at times thundery Monday yesterday (June 19). And according to the Met Office, it’s looking to remain that way today (Tuesday June 20).

A yellow weather warning has been issued across Yorkshire and Humber, but is currently not covering Leeds as it remains further towards the east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is however looking to be a rather wet and mostly cloudy day today as heavy rain is predicted until into the afternoon before easing up a little with some light rain into the evening.

Temperatures today are expected to peak at around 20°C.

Into the evening, it is likely to turn drier with some clear spells developing and a largely dry and quite warm night into Wednesday is likely with temperatures around 17°C.

Heavy rain is expected in Leeds on Tuesday. Photo: James Hardisty

Leeds hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday June 20: