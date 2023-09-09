The early September heatwave is looking to stay throughout the weekend, but rain and colder weather is on the horizon.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This weekend is likely to remain very hot and sunny in Leeds, but the Met Office is forecasting rain and colder weather is not far away.

An amber heat-health alert is in place in Yorkshire and the Humber until 9PM on Sunday, meaning the warmth is likely to have “significant impacts” on the NHS.

Leeds will see a warm Saturday with some rain expected on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday (September 9) will be sunny with a few clouds in the early and late hours, with temperatures reaching a scorching 28 degrees in the afternoon.

The night into Sunday (September 10) will be warm and dry, but a few drops of rain is expected in the morning, and then again in the evening, but with temperatures still around 24-26C.

The Met Office also said there are risks of heavy showers and potentially thundery rain in the region.