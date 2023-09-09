Leeds weather: Weekend forecast as heatwave lingers with rain and colder weather on the way
The early September heatwave is looking to stay throughout the weekend, but rain and colder weather is on the horizon.
This weekend is likely to remain very hot and sunny in Leeds, but the Met Office is forecasting rain and colder weather is not far away.
An amber heat-health alert is in place in Yorkshire and the Humber until 9PM on Sunday, meaning the warmth is likely to have “significant impacts” on the NHS.
Saturday (September 9) will be sunny with a few clouds in the early and late hours, with temperatures reaching a scorching 28 degrees in the afternoon.
The night into Sunday (September 10) will be warm and dry, but a few drops of rain is expected in the morning, and then again in the evening, but with temperatures still around 24-26C.
The Met Office also said there are risks of heavy showers and potentially thundery rain in the region.
Temperatures are expected to drop significantly early next week, peaking at around 23C on Monday before dropping further to around 18C on Tuesday and throughout the week.