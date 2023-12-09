Leeds weather warning for heavy rain issued by Met Office as hail and thunder forecast

The Met Office has issued an alert for heavy rain in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The weather service’s yellow warning for rain said the conditions could impact travel and lead to flooding of some homes and businesses across the region.

“A band of rain will move across the area this morning, followed by a drier interlude, then heavy showers again this evening,” the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A separate warning for strong winds is also in force today, as gusts could reach up to 55mph in parts of the region.

Warnings for rain and wind have been issued by the Met Office for Leeds.

Throughout the morning, 10-20mm of rainfall is likely in places, it said.

The Met Office warning added: “A drier interlude follows, but further heavy rain is expected this evening as bands of showers sweep eastwards producing a further 20-30mm, along with a risk of hail and thunder.”