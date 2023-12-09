Leeds weather warning for heavy rain issued by Met Office as hail and thunder forecast
The weather service’s yellow warning for rain said the conditions could impact travel and lead to flooding of some homes and businesses across the region.
“A band of rain will move across the area this morning, followed by a drier interlude, then heavy showers again this evening,” the Met Office said.
A separate warning for strong winds is also in force today, as gusts could reach up to 55mph in parts of the region.
Throughout the morning, 10-20mm of rainfall is likely in places, it said.
The Met Office warning added: “A drier interlude follows, but further heavy rain is expected this evening as bands of showers sweep eastwards producing a further 20-30mm, along with a risk of hail and thunder.”
Bus and train services could be disrupted and passengers are being advised to plan ahead.