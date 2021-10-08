Leeds weather: Warm spells of sunshine on Friday as mild weekend approaches

The day is expected to start cloudy but get progressively sunnier through the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is set to hit 21 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7.20 and sunset at 6.27pm.

The full forecast from the Met Office for Friday in Leeds is:

Fairly cloudy to start, but mainly dry.

Brightening up through the day leading to warm spells of sunshine for many by the afternoon.

Light winds throughout. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

