Leeds weather: Tomorrow's hourly forecast as yellow warnings for snow and ice issued across the UK
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice ahead of wintry showers that are set to bring disruption for much of the UK.
Snow is predicted to fall in Leeds through the night, though it is expected to cause less disruption than in the likes of Wales, Scotland and the North West where the Met Office has issued warnings for. People in those areas are told to expect longer journey times due to the impact on the roads and railway lines and also to be wary of icy patches.
In Leeds, The Weather Channel forecasts that snow showers on Thursday morning will lead to a mostly sunny and clear day.
In its summary of the weather across Yorkshire, The Met Office says: “Cold, mainly dry and bright conditions continue into Thursday with temperatures again struggling to reach much above zero. Feeling windy at times.”
Here’s the hour to hour forecast for the city:
4am – Partly cloudy, -1°C
5am – Snow showers, -1°C
6am – Snow showers, 0°C
7am – Partly cloudy, 0°C
8am – Partly cloudy, 0°C
9am – Partly cloudy, 0°C
10am – Mostly sunny, 1°C
11am – Mostly sunny, 2°C
12pm – Mostly sunny, 3°C
1pm – Sunny, 4°C
2pm – Mostly sunny, 4°C
3pm – Partly cloudy, 4°C
4pm – Mostly sunny, 3°C
5pm – Clear, 2°C
6pm – Mostly clear, 2°C
7pm – Clear, 2°C
8pm – Clear, 2°C
9pm – Clear, 2°C
10pm – Clear, 2°C
11pm – Clear, 2°C