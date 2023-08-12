Thunder is expected to arrive in Leeds today as the days of scorching sunshine look set to come to a grinding halt.

The BBC’s weather page predicts that there will be thundery showers today (Saturday) from between 11am and 3pm, with a rain predicted for a couple of hours after that.

It predicts that temperatures will peak during this afternoon period at 21° and that the weather should turn dryer and sunnier from 6pm onwards.

The Met Office is less expectant of thunder in Leeds, but says that it should be expected around Yorkshire.