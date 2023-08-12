The BBC’s weather page predicts that there will be thundery showers today (Saturday) from between 11am and 3pm, with a rain predicted for a couple of hours after that.
It predicts that temperatures will peak during this afternoon period at 21° and that the weather should turn dryer and sunnier from 6pm onwards.
The Met Office is less expectant of thunder in Leeds, but says that it should be expected around Yorkshire.
In its summary of today’s forecast in Yorkshire, the Met Office writes: “After a dry and largely sunny start cloud will increase, with showers arriving from the west by late morning. This afternoon the showers will become heavy at times, with a chance of thunder. Becoming breezy, especially along coasts. Feeling cooler. Maximum temperature 22 °C.”