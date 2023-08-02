Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds weather: Thunderstorms warning issued for Yorkshire in Met Office forecast

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Yorkshire on Wednesday as rain falls over Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Most of us have probably got used to the wet summer weather by now, as July was one of the wettest ever recorded according to the Met Office.

To add to what has already been described as a “wash-out summer”, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms have been issued in parts of Yorkshire and the North West.

Leeds will see heavy rain today. Picture Bruce RollinsonLeeds will see heavy rain today. Picture Bruce Rollinson
The warning is in place between 9AM and 7PM on Wednesday August 2, and those affected can expect heavy showers and thunderstorms, which may cause damage to buildings as well as affect driving conditions and delay train services.

But lucky for Leeds, the warning does not quite make its way here, as it cuts off just north of Sheffield.

Leeds will see heavy rain throughout most of the day, with temperatures unlikely to rise over 15°C. The rain is however likely to ease a little around 6PM tonight, before we get a peek of sunny intervals around 8PM. 

The evening is looking cloudy dryer, which is likely to continue into tomorrow where we might see the sun for a few hours in the morning.

Related topics:LeedsMet OfficeYorkshireWeather forecast