Most of us have probably got used to the wet summer weather by now, as July was one of the wettest ever recorded according to the Met Office.

To add to what has already been described as a “wash-out summer”, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms have been issued in parts of Yorkshire and the North West.

Leeds will see heavy rain today. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The warning is in place between 9AM and 7PM on Wednesday August 2, and those affected can expect heavy showers and thunderstorms, which may cause damage to buildings as well as affect driving conditions and delay train services.

But lucky for Leeds, the warning does not quite make its way here, as it cuts off just north of Sheffield.

Leeds will see heavy rain throughout most of the day, with temperatures unlikely to rise over 15°C. The rain is however likely to ease a little around 6PM tonight, before we get a peek of sunny intervals around 8PM.