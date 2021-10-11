Leeds weather: The full Met Office forecast for Monday with low chance of rain

It will be a bright morning across Yorkshire and Humber today (Mon Oct 11), but gradually turning cloudier from the north through the afternoon, with some patchy rain or showers spreading south later.

It will feel a little cooler than Sunday with a maximum temperature 15 °C.

But how does the weather look for the rest of the week?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds skyline from Holbeck. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Here is the long-range Met Office forecast for Leeds:

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Tuesday, rather cloudy at times and breezier with some patchy light rain or showers.

It is forecast to be dry on Wednesday and Thursday with some sunny spells, after any early mist or fog patches clear.

The Met Office's UK long range weather forecast from Friday October 15 to Sunday 24 sees more dry weather.

Dry conditions across much of England and Wales through the start of the period with sunny spells developing after clearance of early mist/fog patches through the morning.

It will be cloudy and windy in the north with a risk of coastal gales along with a spell of rain.

More unsettled conditions are expected towards the end of October with rain and stronger winds arriving across the northwest.