Leeds weather: Sun set to continue as tomorrow's mini heatwave approaches with city as hot as Venice

It was a bright and sunny start to the day in Leeds – and there is more warmth on the way.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST

The city awoke to warm summer weather today (August 9), which is set to continue ahead of a mini heatwave arriving tomorrow.

While the sun may drift behind the clouds at some points this afternoon, the Met Office forecast shows that people can expect sunny spells throughout the day.

There will be light winds with a maximum temperature of 22⁰C.

From 1pm until about 3pm, the sky will be clear and optimum for catching some rays, before thicker clouds move in. It is due to be hottest from 3pm until 7pm.

Heading into tonight, light winds may allow for the odd mist patch to form towards dawn, but the weather in Leeds will remain clement with a minimum temperature of 11⁰C.

There will be a similarly fine start to tomorrow (August 10), with some very warm spells later in the day. The maximum temperature is set to be 27⁰C – which is the same as in Venice.

