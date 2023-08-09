It was a bright and sunny start to the day in Leeds – and there is more warmth on the way.

The city awoke to warm summer weather today (August 9), which is set to continue ahead of a mini heatwave arriving tomorrow.

While the sun may drift behind the clouds at some points this afternoon, the Met Office forecast shows that people can expect sunny spells throughout the day.

There will be light winds with a maximum temperature of 22⁰C.

Photo: Simon Hulme.

From 1pm until about 3pm, the sky will be clear and optimum for catching some rays, before thicker clouds move in. It is due to be hottest from 3pm until 7pm.

Heading into tonight, light winds may allow for the odd mist patch to form towards dawn, but the weather in Leeds will remain clement with a minimum temperature of 11⁰C.