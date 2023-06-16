Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Yorkshire and the Humber during Sunday, with longer spells of thundery rain in places. The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning – meaning travel disruption is likely – for the whole of Sunday.

How bad will the weather be?

The Met Office says heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales during Sunday, with longer spells of thundery rain in places. While many areas will see at least some rain, most will see only relatively small amounts. However, some places could see 30mm in an hour and 60mm in six hours, with the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail. Where this occurs there is likely to be some disruption.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast for much of the country. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

When will the stormy weather arrive in Leeds?

The Met Office says that while there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop. This uncertainty is likely to remain even up to short lead times.

At present, the Met Office forecast for Leeds suggests the first of the rainy weather will be seen from around 4pm and will continue into Monday morning. The BBC forecast for the city predicts light rain from around 11am, with thundery showers developing at around 2pm.

What kind of disruption to expect

The Met Office says:

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.