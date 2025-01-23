Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Significant disruption is expected in Leeds and across the country on Friday as Storm Eowyn gets set to batter the UK with gusts of up to 90mph in parts.

In Leeds, a yellow weather warning is in place throughout the whole of Friday, with winds expected to reach nearly 60mph in the city.

National Rail has issued a warning urging passengers not to travel where possible due to the high winds and rain likely to impact travel and specifically said: “Do not travel north of York.”

This is due to the amber warnings to the north of Leeds and the red warning issued for parts of Scotland where there is a “risk to life”. LNER has said that no trains will run in either direction north of Newcastle from 11am.

Northern Rail has also issued a warning to users not to travel where possible, saying: “If you do choose to travel make sure you check before travelling as trains may be cancelled at very short notice with onward connections not possible.

“Try not to rely on the last services of the day, as they may be cancelled, and bad weather may restrict road transport.”

Among the routes that Northern advices not to travel on are those between Leeds and Manchester Victoria, Nottingham and Wigan.

An “advise against travel” has been issued for lines between Leeds and Lincoln, Knottingley and Harrogate.

Those who have pre-booked tickets with Northern for Friday have been advised that they can use the ticket to travel on alternative trains between today (Thursday) and Tuesday (January 28).

If the train you planned to catch is cancelled, you are entitled to claim a full refund on your ticket, you can do this through the Refunds page. providing your ticket was purchased from Northern.

The Harrogate line between Leeds, Harrogate, Knaresborough and York is one of the busiest lines in the Northern Rail franchise. (Picture contributed)

The whole country is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place.

The strongest winds are due to hit the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales, where an amber wind warning is in place from 6am to 9pm on Friday – but the south of the country will also be affected.

Gusts of up to 90mph are more likely to be found along the more exposed coastal areas, while winds of between 60 to 70mph are expected inland.

The Met Office has advised people to secure loose items outside homes as there could be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

Mike Silverstone, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday. There are currently a number of weather warnings in place, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Eowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue north-east across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.”

National Highways, which operates motorways and major A roads in England, has urged motorists in the North West, North East and Yorkshire to plan for disruption on Friday.

It has warned of “a particularly high risk” that high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.

Chris Wood, a roadside technician at the AA, said: “First and foremost drivers should consider if their journey is necessary or consider waiting until the storm has passed.

“If you need to travel, choose main roads if you can, as these are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris.”