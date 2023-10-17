Leeds weather: Storm Babet set to bring heavy rain to city as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
It is the second named storm of the autumn and it’s expected to cause significant and widespread disruption in certain parts of the UK.
In Yorkshire, a yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Thursday (October 19), meaning that wet weather could result in spray and flooding meaning difficult driving conditions for commuters, possible cancellations of trains and buses, and even a small chance of flooding at homes and businesses.
The first signs of the oncoming storm are expected in Leeds from tonight (October 17), which will be a breezy evening with strong winds in parts. The cloud may be thick enough to bring wet weather with it, but the heavier rain is due to start tomorrow (October 18).
While the day may begin with bright and sunny spells, it will get gradually windier according to forecasters, before turning wet after dusk. The maximum temperature will be 15°C.
On Thursday (October 19) and Friday (October 20), rain and showers will be likely with strong winds – and there is also a risk of gales. By the weekend, the Met Office says it will probably be drier, but there will still be some showers and the temperature will feel increasingly cold.