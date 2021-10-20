The Met Office forecast says Leeds will be "clear changing to cloudy by late morning."

Temperatures are due to reach a maximum of 14 degrees, with lows of six degrees.

Sunrise is expected at 7.42am and sunset at 5.59pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds weather: Rain set to continue on Wednesday with "heavy showers" forecast PIC: SWNS

The full Met Office forecast for Wednesday is:

Wednesday:

A dry and bright start, with sunny spells for many. Cloudier with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, arriving from the south by midday. Becoming drier by the evening. Mild. Maximum temperature 14 °C.