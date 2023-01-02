The Met Office’s predictions for the city make for welcome reading, with sunshine expected throughout today (Monday) and temperatures in the double digits expected later this week. However, there will also be periods of rain in between.

Here’s the day-to-day breakdown of the forecast for this week.

Monday – Clear throughout the day and changing to partly cloudy later this evening. Highs of six degrees expected this afternoon.

Temperatures in Leeds are expected to reach 12 degrees later in the week.

Tuesday – Heavy rain is expected in the morning and later in the evening, with cloudy skies persisting throughout. Temperatures will increase through the day and peak at 12 degrees late in the evening.

Wednesday – Light showers in the morning will clear at around 9am and lead to sunny intervals by midday. More showers are expected later in the day and temperatures are set to reach 11 degrees.

Thursday – It’s set to be a cloudy but dry day throughout Thursday, with temperatures peaking at 10 degrees in the afternoon.

Friday – After some showers through the night the Met Office predicts another dull and cloudy day on Friday, with temperatures hitting highs of eight degrees.

Saturday – Heavy rain is expected through the night and into the morning, not letting up until midday when there will be sunny intervals for the rest of the day and temperatures highs of nine degrees.