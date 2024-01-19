A weather warning for ice is in force this morning (January 19), as people in Leeds are told to prepare for yet another frosty day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The city has been dealing with freezing cold temperatures throughout the week – and that’s set to continue today according to the Met Office, as a yellow weather warning for ice remains in place.

It means there could be “travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers” in some areas, as well as power cuts and possible delays or cancellations to trains and flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces across Yorkshire and the Humber, experts have warned. The weather warning will be in place until 10am.

It's set to be another cold and frosty day in Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme.

For people in Leeds, it will be a cold and largely sunny day, before turning milder, wet and windy over the weekend.

There will be a cold, frosty start with “early freezing fog patches”, staying cold later on with a brisk breeze.