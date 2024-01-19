Leeds weather: Met Office weather warning for ice in force as people in Leeds set for cold day
The city has been dealing with freezing cold temperatures throughout the week – and that’s set to continue today according to the Met Office, as a yellow weather warning for ice remains in place.
It means there could be “travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers” in some areas, as well as power cuts and possible delays or cancellations to trains and flights.
There’s also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces across Yorkshire and the Humber, experts have warned. The weather warning will be in place until 10am.
For people in Leeds, it will be a cold and largely sunny day, before turning milder, wet and windy over the weekend.
There will be a cold, frosty start with “early freezing fog patches”, staying cold later on with a brisk breeze.
This evening it will be cloudy, but largely dry. It will staying breezy as winds continue to gradually strengthen. Frost is likely with a minimum temperature of -1°C.