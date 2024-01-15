Leeds residents have been told to prepare for snow as a weather warning remains in place.

The Met Office has warned that disruption is likely across a swathe of the UK from tomorrow (January 16), with snow showers having the potential to merge into longer spells of wintery weather.

Forecasters say there could be “travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers”, as well as power cuts and possible delays or cancellations to trains and flights.

There’s also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, experts have warned.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across a swathe of the UK, but it remains unclear whether Leeds will be affected from tomorrow. Photo: Tony Johnson.

It comes as people in the region face a cold morning today, with widespread frost expected. That’s set to be the case all day in Leeds, as a strong northerly wind will make the conditions feel particularly cold.

It will be a clear night, but forecasters have predicted that it will continue to be very cold with widespread sharp frosts across the region.

Then, tomorrow will start with snow showers affecting the Pennines. The snow will mainly be confined to high ground, leading to the predicted disruption.

While Leeds is still covered by the yellow weather warning for snow and ice, the forecast directly relating to the city does not yet show any signs of the white stuff for tomorrow. However, the Met Office has said that people should still be prepared for it.

Much of the day will be cloudy, with temperatures in Leeds at around 0°C-2°C. However, this will feel more like -2°C, for the reasons explained by forecasters.