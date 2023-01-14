As we reach mid-January, people in Leeds are probably wondering when they might start to see a slight change in the weather. But, although you may be craving the light nights and warmer weather, Met Office weather experts say we could see snow in Yorkshire this weekend.

Over the next few days, Met Office forecasters predict spells of rain, with snow likely on the Yorkshire hilltops. High winds and local gales are also expected with wintry rain shows over high ground.

As we head into next week, people in Leeds might see some more sunshine as dry and brighter conditions are expected. However, there could still be occasional outbreaks of rain, isolated wintry showers and temperatures dropping to freezing point overnight.

Today (January 14)

Met Office experts say that people can expect rainy spells this morning, with snow likely on the hilltops. Later on in the day, people in Leeds can expect broken clouds with showers into the afternoon.

Met Office forecasters also predict that there could be strong winds which reach gale force locally. Maximum temperature 9C .

Met Office forecasters say there could be snow on Yorkshire’s hilltops this weekend

Tonight (January 14)

Tonight there could be windy local gales, but with both clear spells and isolated showers into the night. Minimum temperature 0C .

Sunday (January 15)

Met Office forecasters say there could be early clouds and showers but will be quickly replaced by dry and brighter conditions. However, outbreaks of rain are expected to spread north in the afternoon, with wintry showers over hilltops. Maximum temperature 6C .

Outlook for Monday (January 16 to Wednesday (January 17)

Looking into next week, Met Office experts say wintry showers are expected on Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday should be drier. Sunny spells are also expected further into the week, but with widespread overnight frosts, and a risk of ice.