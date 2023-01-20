The Met Office has issued a yellow freezing fog weather warning across Leeds this weekend. Met Office forecasters predict the fog to cause some travel delays on Friday night (January 20), and Saturday morning (January 21). The weather warning will be active between 2am and 11am on Saturday.

The Met Office website states that people in Leeds should expect slower journey times, with possible delays to bus and train services. There is also a chance of delays or flight cancellations.

The warning comes as parts of the UK experienced snow and sub-zero temperatures as freezing temperatures returned to the nation.

The Met Office said: “Freezing fog is expected to develop during Friday night and will be slow to clear in places through Saturday morning.

“Some fog could be quite dense with the visibility falling below 100 metres at times. Additionally, freezing fog may lead to some untreated surfaces becoming slippery. Western England is more likely to see freezing fog persist into late morning and in a few places into the afternoon.”

The Met Office has issued a freezing fog weather warning in Leeds overnight

Leeds weather - 5-day forecast

Today (January 20)

A cold and frosty start to the day, but it will be largely dry, with sunny spells throughout. Forecasters predict a chance of wintry showers but mostly falling as rain. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Tonight (January 20)

The Met Office predicts mostly clear skies overnight, with temperatures dropping below freezing. A yellow freezing fog warning is in place from 2am. Minimum temperature -6 °C.

Saturday (January 21)

Met Office forecasters say that Saturday will be cloudy as a breeze strengthens throughout the day, and freezing fog could linger into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: (January 22 - 24)

