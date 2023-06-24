Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Yorkshire and the Humber, with longer spells of thundery rain in places. The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning – meaning travel disruption is likely – from 1pm to 9pm on Sunday (June 25).

Forecasters warn there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible, as well as damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

There is also described as being “a slight chance” that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Yorkshire. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Whilst there remains some uncertainty in whether thunderstorms develop as cooler conditions follow from the west, there is a chance that an organised line of thunderstorms could develop across northern Britain during Sunday afternoon before clearing east into the North Sea during the evening.

“This is more likely to happen across eastern parts of the warning area including northeast England and eastern Scotland. Rainfall amounts will vary significantly, but some locations could see 30-40 mm in 1-2 hours. Frequent lightning, large hail (up to 3 cm in diameter) and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards.”