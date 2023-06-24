Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Leeds weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain on Sunday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Leeds on Sunday as heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Yorkshire and the Humber, with longer spells of thundery rain in places. The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning – meaning travel disruption is likely – from 1pm to 9pm on Sunday (June 25).

Forecasters warn there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible, as well as damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is also described as being “a slight chance” that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Yorkshire. Picture: Bruce RollinsonHeavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Yorkshire. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Yorkshire. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Whilst there remains some uncertainty in whether thunderstorms develop as cooler conditions follow from the west, there is a chance that an organised line of thunderstorms could develop across northern Britain during Sunday afternoon before clearing east into the North Sea during the evening.

“This is more likely to happen across eastern parts of the warning area including northeast England and eastern Scotland. Rainfall amounts will vary significantly, but some locations could see 30-40 mm in 1-2 hours. Frequent lightning, large hail (up to 3 cm in diameter) and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards.”

Once the thundery weather has passed, it is expected to be a largely dry and pleasant start to the week, with highs of 22°.

Related topics:LeedsMet OfficeHumberYorkshireScotlandEnglandBritain