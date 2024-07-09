Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds is bracing itself for thunderstorms later today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert across the region, warning that thundery downpours may lead to flooding in some places.

The warning is in force across Leeds from 2pm until midnight tonight with forecasters predicting heavy showers and thunderstorms leading to disruption to travel.

Leeds is braced for a battering of heavy rain with thunderstorms today. | James Hardisty

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon and move northwards, slowly dying out during the evening and first part of the night.

“Many places will miss these, but where they do occur, there is the chance of some localised impacts from heavy rain, as well as damage from lightning strikes.

“10-20 mm of rain is possible in an hour or so, with some places potentially seeing 30 mm in a few hours.”

Motorists are advised to give themselves the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions, or bus and train timetables and amending travel plans accordingly.

What to expect?