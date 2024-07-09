Leeds weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert across the region, warning that thundery downpours may lead to flooding in some places.
The warning is in force across Leeds from 2pm until midnight tonight with forecasters predicting heavy showers and thunderstorms leading to disruption to travel.
The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon and move northwards, slowly dying out during the evening and first part of the night.
“Many places will miss these, but where they do occur, there is the chance of some localised impacts from heavy rain, as well as damage from lightning strikes.
“10-20 mm of rain is possible in an hour or so, with some places potentially seeing 30 mm in a few hours.”
Motorists are advised to give themselves the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions, or bus and train timetables and amending travel plans accordingly.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
What to expect?
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
- Perhaps some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.