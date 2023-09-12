Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Leeds weather: Met Office issues warning for heavy rain in West Yorkshire disrupting travel services

A yellow weather warning has been issued as heavy rain is expected to batter Leeds today (September 12) which could cause flooding and disruption.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:26 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has told people across the country to expect longer journeys because of potential flooding on the roads, delays to bus and train services – and has even warned that flooding of homes and businesses could be possible.

It comes as outbreaks of rain are expected to dominate in Leeds throughout the day, which will be particularly heavy in the morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rain will persist with occasional heavier bursts, turning more showery in the afternoon.

Most Popular
A yellow weather warning has been issued as heavy rain is expected to batter Leeds today (September 12) which could cause flooding and disruption. Photo: Gary Longbottom.A yellow weather warning has been issued as heavy rain is expected to batter Leeds today (September 12) which could cause flooding and disruption. Photo: Gary Longbottom.
A yellow weather warning has been issued as heavy rain is expected to batter Leeds today (September 12) which could cause flooding and disruption. Photo: Gary Longbottom.

It is also predicted that there will be some drier, brighter spells later on. The maximum temperature will be 16°C.

Towards the evening, the rain should clear away allowing for some late sunshine in places, before temperatures fall away overnight. The minimum temperature will be 10°C.

In contrast, tomorrow (September 13) will be a fine and bright day with plenty of sunshine. Cloud will build through the evening ahead of wet and windy weather arriving from overnight. Temperatures will be near normal, with a maximum of 18°C.

Related topics:LeedsMet OfficeWest Yorkshire