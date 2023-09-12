A yellow weather warning has been issued as heavy rain is expected to batter Leeds today (September 12) which could cause flooding and disruption.

The Met Office has told people across the country to expect longer journeys because of potential flooding on the roads, delays to bus and train services – and has even warned that flooding of homes and businesses could be possible.

It comes as outbreaks of rain are expected to dominate in Leeds throughout the day, which will be particularly heavy in the morning.

Rain will persist with occasional heavier bursts, turning more showery in the afternoon.

It is also predicted that there will be some drier, brighter spells later on. The maximum temperature will be 16°C.

Towards the evening, the rain should clear away allowing for some late sunshine in places, before temperatures fall away overnight. The minimum temperature will be 10°C.