Leeds weather: Met Office issues warning for heavy rain in West Yorkshire disrupting travel services
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has told people across the country to expect longer journeys because of potential flooding on the roads, delays to bus and train services – and has even warned that flooding of homes and businesses could be possible.
It comes as outbreaks of rain are expected to dominate in Leeds throughout the day, which will be particularly heavy in the morning.
Rain will persist with occasional heavier bursts, turning more showery in the afternoon.
It is also predicted that there will be some drier, brighter spells later on. The maximum temperature will be 16°C.
Towards the evening, the rain should clear away allowing for some late sunshine in places, before temperatures fall away overnight. The minimum temperature will be 10°C.
In contrast, tomorrow (September 13) will be a fine and bright day with plenty of sunshine. Cloud will build through the evening ahead of wet and windy weather arriving from overnight. Temperatures will be near normal, with a maximum of 18°C.