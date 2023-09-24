A yellow weather warning has been issued as heavy winds are expected to hit Leeds with a chance of “significant disruption”.

The Met Office has told people across the county to prepare for strong winds on Wednesday (September 27), with heavy rain as the “widespread gales” arrive.

It comes as gusty breezes are expected to bring bluster to the city today (September 24), arriving in the morning and gradually strengthening with a maximum temperature of 18°C.

Tonight, the winds will strengthen further in Leeds, with more rain arriving which will be heavy at times before clearing in the early hours.

And again on Monday, it will be a breezy day, but brighter with some sunny spells. Occasional showers are likely in the afternoon, with the odd heavy one possible. The maximum temperature will be 19°C.

Later in the week, Tuesday will bring a spell of heavy, showery rain, before the situation gets increasingly windy on Wednesday, with widespread gales and heavy rain.

The yellow weather warning for winds issued by the Met Office means there is “a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive”.