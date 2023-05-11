The Met Office yellow alert is in place across Leeds and West Yorkshire from 11.30am to 7pm today (Thursday). Forecasters warn there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train services are possible, as well as damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes. The Met Office adds: “Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures. Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.”

How to stay safe in thunder and lighting according to the Met Office

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning in Leeds until 7pm tonight (Photo: National World/Met Office)

Before the thunderstorm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Lightning can cause power surges, unplug any non-essential appliances if not already using a surge protector.

- Seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm.

During the thunderstorm

- Telephone lines can conduct electricity so try to avoid using the landline, unless in an emergency

- If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake

- Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles

- If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground

- If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately

After the thunderstorm

- Avoid downed power lines or broken cables

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If someone is struck by lightning, they often suffer severe burns. The strike also affects the heart, so check if they have a pulse.

Driving in a thunderstorm

If you are caught out in thunder and lightning it is advised that you wind up the windows and stay inside your car. This is because in the vast majority of cars with a metal roof and frame, the frame will act as a conductive Faraday cage, passing the current around the passengers inside and on to the ground.