After a few days of milder weather, Leeds is once again set to hit freezing cold with temperatures dropping below zero.

With temperatures dropping to around -2C overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, remaining low into the weekend, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow.

A yellow snow warning has been issued across Leeds. Picture by Yorkshire Evening Post

The warning is in place from 3am on Thursday, February 8, and will remain for 24 hours to 3am on Friday, February 9, and some disruption is expected during this period due to snowfall.

The Met Office warns that there is a small chance of power cuts, with other services such as mobile phone coverage affected.