Leeds weather: Met Office issue yellow weather warning for snow as temperatures set to drop
A weather warning for snow covering Leeds has been issued as temperatures are forecast to drop.
After a few days of milder weather, Leeds is once again set to hit freezing cold with temperatures dropping below zero.
With temperatures dropping to around -2C overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, remaining low into the weekend, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow.
The warning is in place from 3am on Thursday, February 8, and will remain for 24 hours to 3am on Friday, February 9, and some disruption is expected during this period due to snowfall.
The Met Office warns that there is a small chance of power cuts, with other services such as mobile phone coverage affected.
There is also a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off and of travel delays to roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers.