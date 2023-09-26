A yellow weather warning has been issued across Leeds and the Yorkshire region this week ahead of Storm Agnes.

Strong winds are set to develop on Wednesday (September 27) across most of the UK with gusts of 45-55 mph expected widely inland including across Yorkshire and the Humber.

The yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office states Storm Agnes is likely to “bring a spell of strong and disruptive winds” throughout Wednesday afternoon and into early Thursday (September 28).

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the city as heavy winds are expected to hit Leeds on Wednesday (September 27) with a chance of “significant disruption”. Photo: James Hardisty.

While the weather warning is in place (Wednesday noon to Thursday 7am), injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, as well as damage to buildings such as tiles blown from roofs.

The Met Office also warns that some power cuts are likely to occur, and road, rail and air services may be affected.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across Northern Ireland and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.

“The strongest winds are expected to affect Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire where some places inland may see gusts of 60 mph and 65-75 mph over hills and around coasts. These are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.”

Leeds will be dry and sunny at first on Wednesday, before becoming increasingly windy as the storm approaches. Rain is forecast to spread erratically north-eastwards at the end of the day, with heavy rainfall over hilly areas, with gales or severe gales locally.