Leeds can expect a mixed day today (Thursday June 22) as the city is off to a cloudy start with both rain and sun on the forecast.

A relatively warm day, Thursday starts off with sunny intervals and temperatures around 22°C at noon. Early afternoon, however, some light rain showers are expected but with temperatures reaching up towards 23°C.

A warmer but at times wet Thursday is forecast in Leeds. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Change comes this evening, when the clouds are forecast to disperse for a sunny and dry evening and night.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weatherwarning for thunderstorms which covers parts of the region, including Wakefield, but cuts off just at the outskirts of Leeds.

The warning is in place between 1pm and 8pm today, so if you’re travelling outside the city, there is a good chance of some heavy showers and thunder.

Leeds hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday June 22 courtesy of BBC Weather: