Leeds wakes up to a bright Tuesday (July 4) morning with only a few risks of odd showers, with the Met Office predicting a dryer day in our city than other areas in our region.

With scattered showers expected across Yorkshire, Leeds will be treated to the occasional sunny spell with temperatures reaching up to 20°C. Areas to the north can however see some heavy and thundery rain.

A dry night is expected with temperatures sinking to around 9°C and with some clear spells developing through the early hours. Wednesday (July 5) is also looking to stay similar, although a bit cloudier.

Warm and humid weather are forecast in Leeds in the coming week. Picture: Simon Hulme.

As we look towards the end of the week, temperatures are once again predicted to increase up to around 25°C on Friday and into the weekend. It might not be the best day for a picnic, however, as bands of heavy rain are expected on Saturday.

The Met Office long range weather forecast predicts a period of unsettled conditions across England, with a band of heavy rainfall moving erratically into west Britain.

Conditions are likely to turn very warm and humid across England with scattered showers that could develop into severe thunderstorms.

Met Office weather forecast for Yorkshire & Humber:

Tuesday July 4:

A bright start for many, with western hills seeing the odd shower. Scattered showers developing through the day, although many places likely staying dry with occasional sunny spells. One or two showers in the north could be heavy and thundery. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Showers becoming isolated into the evening, dying off everywhere overnight except perhaps over western hills where showers may linger. Some clear spells developing through the early hours. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Wednesday July 5:

A mostly dry and bright start with plenty of sunny spells. Showers developing from late morning but many places staying dry. Showers easing off into the evening. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Thursday July 6 to Saturday July 8:

Scattered showers on Thursday, most likely in the west. Friday looking dry with sunny spells. Band of heavy rain and showers pushing eastwards on Saturday.

Long range weather forecast for Saturday July 8 to Monday July 17:

The start of the period will most likely see unsettled conditions across the country. A band of heavy rain is moving erratically east across into western Britain. Expect very warm and humid conditions with scattering of showers, potentially developing into severe thunderstorms ahead.

Rain from the west likely to merge with these storms later. Temperatures will be very warm/hot for most in England, eastern Wales and parts of Scotland; however, becoming cooler from the west.